Kantara Hindi box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty starrer witnesses growth, collects Rs 2.60 crore

On Friday, October 14, the Hindi-dubbed release of Rishab Shetty's most recent hit, Kantara, debuted well and made Rs 1.27 crores. On day two, it brought in Rs 2.60. Consequently, it has received Rs 4.0 crore in total.

Confirming the same Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Kantara *#Hindi version* springs a big surprise, as biz jumps on Day 2 [+ 116.54%]... Although the 2-day total may seem low, the solid growth and trending are clear indicators that it will score on Day 3... Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 4.02 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.

As per the latest standing of IMDB, with 13,000 votes, Kantara has scored 9.6 out of 10. The latest action-drama has beat some of the biggest blockbusters in the database. When it comes to comparison, Rakshit Shetty's 777 Charlie scored 9.0, Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 scored 8.4 on IMDB.

The Kannada language film Kantara, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty in the leading role, has become one of the most talked about films in recent times as the folklore-oriented movie has received enormous praise from celebrities across the Indian film industry including Prabhas, Kiccha Sudeep, Raj & DK, Dhanush, Rana Daggubati, and others.

The Adipurush star Prabhas had taken to his Instagram Stories and put up a special post saying that he thoroughly enjoyed watching the film. The Kaduva actor Prithviraj Sukumaran called Kantara 'a glorious cinematic achievement' and loved the film so much that he has presented the Malayalam dubbed version of the film. The Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep had penned a lengthy letter stating that the film left him 'speechless'.