Kantara: Former cricketer Anil Kumble reviews Rishab Shetty's film, calls it 'fantastic movie'

The Kannada language film Kantara has become one of the most talked about films in recent times as the Rishab Shetty starrer is being applauded for its direction, screenplay, performances, music, and cinematography. Netizens can't stop sharing their reviews about the film on Twitter and hence, the hashtag #Kantara can also be seen trending on the micro-blogging platform each day.

Now, after various film personalities such as Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, Prithviraj Sumukaran, and Raj & DK, the film has even enthralled the former Indian cricketer and captain Anil Kumble. The spin bowler shared his views about the film on Twitter calling it a 'fantastic movie'.

Kumble saw the film with famous singer Vijay Prakash, who has crooned melodious Hindi songs such as Manmohini Morey, Fiqrana, Beera Beera, and most recently Salaam Rocky Bhai and Raamam Raaghavam from the blockbuster films KGF Chapter 2 and RRR respectively.

Vijay, who was seeing Kantara for the second time on the big screen, shared a picture from the theatre on his Twitter account and wrote, "Back to ‘Kantara‘experience for the second time with @anilkumble1074 @MahathiVP5 @hombalefilms @shetty_rishab". Replying to him, Kumble wrote, "Fantastic movie. Very gripping!! Great to see #Kantara to a packed house @shetty_rishab along with wonderful company @rvijayprakash".

Fantastic movie. Very gripping!! Great to see #Kantara to a packed house @shetty_rishab along with wonderful company @rvijayprakash October 10, 2022

Rishab Shetty, who has also directed the film, quote-tweeted the former head coach and wrote, "Thank you sir", adding eyes filled with heart and hands joined together emojis. When Vijay had first seen the film on October 6, he had tweeted, "Kantara is one of the finest piece of art by @shetty_rishab. Extraordinary music by @AJANEESHB. Congratulations to the whole team of Kantara and @hombalefilms. It’s a must watch."



Meanwhile, seeing the thunderous response that the Kannada film has been receiving from moviegoers across the nation, the producers Hombale Films have now decided to release the film in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. The Hindi version called Kantara - A Legend will release on October 14, while the Telugu one will be released a day later on October 15. The release dates for the other two languages haven't been shared yet by the makers.