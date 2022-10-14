Kantara: Dhanush lauds Rishab Shetty's film, says it is 'mind-blowing, a must watch'

Kantara-Dhanush/File photos

After several stars such as Prabhas, Kiccha Sudeep, and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others, Dhanush has now become the latest celebrity to join the Kantara bandwagon. The Kannada language film, helmed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, is garnering huge acclaim from critics and moviegoers across the nation since its nationwide release on September 30.

Dhanush, who has been given three memorable performances this year in films namely The Gray Man, Thiruchitrambalam, and Naane Varuvean, took to his Twitter account on the morning of Friday, October 14, and wrote, "Kantara...Mind blowing !! A must watch .. Rishab Shetty, you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations hombale films .. keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless."

The production company Hombale Films, which has produced Yash's action-packed franchise KGF, has bankrolled Kantara under a limited budget, which is being reported at under Rs 20 crore and the film has become a blockbuster as it has earned around Rs 70 crore gross in Karnataka itself and is heading towards the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office.



Reacting to receiving such an overwhelming response from the industry folks, Rishab Shetty told DNA, "I feel delighted that the regional, rooted film that I have made is garnering praise and is being supported by the stars. Prithviraj Sir even told that if he had seen the film before, he would have suggested Vijay Kiragandur (the producer) to release it pan-India from the first day itself. Prabhas Sir also has appreciated a lot. Sudeep Sir and his entire family watched the film. After the film, Sudeep made me talk to his mother over a call. She was very emotional after watching the film. There are also many stars from the Kannada industry who have heaped praise on the film, it feels great."

After seeing the thunderous response to its Kannada version which was hit the theatres on September 30, Kantara is now being released in Hindi on October 14, in Tamil and Telugu on October 15, and in Malayalam on October 20.