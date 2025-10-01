Kantara Chapter 1: You won't believe how much Rishab Shetty charged to star, direct mythological sequel, he took away...

Kannada star Rishab Shetty stars and directs the prequel to Kantara, and this time, rather than charging for the film, he put his own money into bringing the film to life.

On October 2, Kannada actor-director Rishab Shetty will be back roaring on the big screen with the mythological action drama Kantara Chapter One. The film is the prequel to the 2022 iconic blockbuster Kantara, and it's easily among the most anticipated films of 2025. Kantara was released on a humble budget of Rs 16 crores, and it went on to gross over Rs 400 crores worldwide. The mega success of the film has inspired Rishab and the producers, Hombale Films, to mount Kantara Chapter One on a mega scale. As per the reports, the budget of Kantara Chapter One is 9 times more than that of Kantara. Did you know how much Rishab charged for the movie? Let's find out.

Rishab Shetty's fees for Kantara Chapter One

Going by the information provided by the media reports, the budget of Kantara Chapter One is Rs 125 crore, and Rishab has invested his own money to bring his vision to life. Speaking about his fees, for Kantara Chapter One, Rishab Shetty has charged nothing. Yes, you read it right. He didn't take his fees for acting and directing the movie. Instead, he has decided to take his fees from the film's box office performance.

CBFC's suggestion about Kantara Chapter One

Bollywood Hungama reported that the film, which is set in the Kadamba period in Karnataka, has been passed through CBFC with one major cut. Reportedly, the makers have been instructed to remove an obscene hand gesture. They have also suggested adding a ticker during sequences showing drug use at 52 and 53 minutes, which reads: “Consumption and trafficking of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances is Prohibited in Law and Punishable with Rigorous Imprisonment and Fine.”

Kantara Chapter One will be releasing worldwide on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English. The movie will clash with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari.