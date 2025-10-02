Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Kantara: Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X review: Rishab Shetty’s action drama meets Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s romcom, who’s winning?

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 09:49 PM IST

Kantara: Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X review: Rishab Shetty’s action drama meets Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s romcom, who’s winning?
This weekend, audiences got to watch two very different films at the theatres: Rishab Shetty’s action-packed folklore drama Kantara: Chapter 1 and Shashank Khaitan’s fun romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Both films aim to entertain, but in very different ways.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a lively romcom that feels like a modern take on the classics Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film stars Varun Dhawan as Sunny, a flamboyant man trying to win back his love, and Janhvi Kapoor as Tulsi Kumari, a schoolteacher with a broken heart. The story begins with Sunny’s comic attempt to propose to Ananya (Sanya Malhotra), only to find she is engaged to someone else. This sets off a series of humorous, dramatic, and romantic events.

The film is energetic, with vibrant sets, over-the-top wedding sequences, and fun dance numbers. Varun Dhawan brings his signature comic timing, while Janhvi Kapoor shines as a character unafraid to show her emotions. Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf also deliver strong performances, making their characters memorable. The music, including songs like Panwadi and Bijuria, adds to the festive and romantic mood. The dialogues are witty, and the film balances humour, romance, and small moments of emotion well. Overall, it’s a fun, entertaining film perfect for a family outing.

Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is Rishab Shetty’s attempt to recreate the magic of his 2022 hit. The film explores the story of Berme, the leader of the Kantara tribe, who protects his sacred land and fights against the unjust king Kulsekhara (Gulshan Devaiah). The movie blends action, folklore, and spirituality, with themes of good versus evil.

The first half focuses on world-building, which may feel slow at times, but the second half picks up pace with exciting action sequences and a shocking twist. Rishab Shetty delivers a powerful performance in action scenes, while the cinematography, music, and visual effects enhance the mystical setting. Though some characters are less expressive in regular scenes, the film remains engaging, particularly for viewers who enjoy Indian cultural stories and folklore.

Also read: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Will Rishab Shetty’s film beat Saiyaara, OG, Coolie, War 2, Chhaava? Know here

 

