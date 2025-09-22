Kantara Chapter 1 trailer: Rishab Shetty roars as a fierce warrior in a folklore-packed saga

Rishab Shetty stuns in the trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the National Award-winning film, where he plays a divine warrior battling tyranny and protecting his people.

Hombale Films dropped the much-awaited trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 on Monday, showcasing Rishab Shetty in a fierce and intense new avatar.

The two-minute-53-second trailer introduces Shetty as a warrior determined to protect the people of a forested land from a brutal and oppressive king, played by Gulshan Devaiah. According to legend, the villagers believe that a divine saviour will rise whenever evil threatens to overpower humanity—Shetty’s character appears to embody that role, standing as the protector of the helpless.

The prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara, this chapter once again has Rishab Shetty not just as the lead actor but also as the writer and director. Rukmini Vasanth and Jisshu Sengupta play pivotal roles alongside him, with music composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

The film explores a fictional tale inspired by the rich traditions and conflicts around human-forest relationships in coastal Karnataka, particularly highlighting the ritualistic practice of Bhoota Kola.

In a true pan-India launch, the trailer was unveiled in multiple languages by top stars: Hrithik Roshan (Hindi), Prithviraj Sukumaran (Malayalam), Siva Karthikeyan (Tamil), and Prabhas (Telugu).