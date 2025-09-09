Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty shot climax on 25 acres set with 500 fighters, 3000 artistes; action director REVEALS major details of film

Rishab Shetty isn't leaving any stone unturned for Kantara Chapter 1, and the action-stunt choreographer giveaway major revealtions about the film and mega scale of action.

Rishabh Shetty's starrer and directorial, Kantara: Chapter 1, is among the most anticipated releases of the year. Ahead of the release, the action–stunt choreographer, Arjun Raj, gave juicy insights into the scale, risk, and raw power of Kantara Chapter 1.

With Kantara Chapter 1, Arjun Raj has stepped into one of the grandest arenas yet. Sharing about the moment when he received the offer for the film, he said, “I wasn’t part of the project in the beginning. This was a massive canvas, and honestly, I thought I might not enter that league. I was in Varanasi when I prayed to be part of something huge. A few days later, I got the call. Initially, they wanted me for just one sequence. Later, they handed me four. Call it destiny, call it divine blessing — it happened.” Arjun choreographed four major sequences, while the duo of Ram-Lakshman handled one, and Hollywood stunt director Todor Lazarov contributed to the war scenes.

Shading light on the film, demanding originality rooted in history and myth. He said, “This story is set a thousand years ago. You can’t just copy-paste from existing action films. Every move had to feel organic to that time. For instance, we had a massive carriage sequence. It wasn’t just a prop; it was part of a high-speed chase involving Rishab and more than a thousand junior artists. That became the riskiest stunt I’ve ever designed,"

Speaking about the huge pre-climax and the climax, he said, “If the carriage fight was the riskiest, the war sequence was the most emotionally charged. The pre-climax battle is my personal favourite. It wasn’t just about swords clashing — it had emotion, loss, and triumph in every movement. The heartbeat of it all was Rishab’s performance. Every fight was elevated because of his energy.” Arjun asserted.

“We didn’t use body doubles for Rishab. He performed bare-bodied, with a body language so distinct no dupe could replicate it. He trained in Kalaripayattu, sword fighting, and horse riding. Still, the risks he took were out of pure willpower. I’ve worked with many actors, but Rishab doesn’t stop at ‘I’ll try my best.’ He says, ‘I’ll do it till I am alive.’ That spirit changes everything,” he added.

Speaking about the freehand he got from the makers, he said, “As far as I know, this is the first time it’s being used in Indian cinema. I had to learn it myself. It opened a whole new dimension in staging action. In Hollywood, rigging is common practice, but bringing it into such a rooted story was a fresh challenge. Safety, balance, and believability were a delicate mix.”

The makers have curated an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter 1 with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45–50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema. Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, Kantara Chapter 1 will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.