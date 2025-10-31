FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty's epic crosses Rs 600 crore in India, beats Chhaava to become highest-grossing film in...

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has surpassed the domestic net earnings of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava to become the highest-grossing film in India in 2025.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 10:54 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty's epic crosses Rs 600 crore in India, beats Chhaava to become highest-grossing film in...
Kantara Chapter 1 mints Rs 600 crore in India
Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, the mythological epic action drama Kantara Chapter 1 continues to break the box office records, even almost a month after its theatrical release on October 2 coinciding with Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Also starring Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in the leading roles, it serves as a prequel to the 2022 smash hit Kantara.

Now, the Rishab Shetty film has crossed Rs 600-crore mark at the domestic net box office. The film has minted Rs 602 crore net in India and surpassed the domestic net earnings of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhava (Rs 601 crore) to become the highest-grossing film in India in 2025. Talking about its worldwide gross collections, Kantara Chapter 1 has minted over Rs 850 crore at the global box office.

Set in the era of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara Chapter 1 traces the origins of the Hindu folk dance ritual Buta Kola practised in the coastal-areas of Karnataka, and the Panjurli Daiva legend, the divine guardian whose spirit protects the sacred forests of Kantara. As greed and power threaten to disrupt the natural balance, divine forces awaken to restore order. 

The narrative unfolds through the intertwined destinies of kings, tribes, and deities with Panjurli Daiva embodying protection and Guliga Daiva representing unrelenting justice. The result is a powerful saga of faith, retribution, and survival — one that lays the foundation for the world audiences came to cherish in Kantara (2022).

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 also began streaming on Amazon Prime Video India in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages from October 31. The film's Hindi dubbed version will premiere on the same OTT platform in November end.

