Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release: Rishab Shetty's pan-India film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run

Also starring Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram in the leading roles, Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel of the 2022 blockbuster Kantara that had earned Rs 408 crore globally against its budget of just Rs 16 crore.

Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, the period mythological action drama Kantara: Chapter 1 was released worldwide on October 2 coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra in its original Kannada language and dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages. It is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara.

Also starring Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram in the leading roles, Kantara Chapter 1 has received positive reviews from the audiences and critics. It has also taken a massive opening of around Rs 60 crore net in India across all the five languages, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.

Several months before its release, it was announced in March 2024 that Kantara Chapter 1 will premiere on Amazon Prime India after its theatrical run. As per reports, the streaming platform has bought the rights of the Rishab Shetty film in whopping price of Rs 125 crore. The film will start streaming in the four south languages after four weeks by October end and its Hindi dubbed version will be available on Prime Video after eight weeks by November end.

Made in just Rs 16 crore, the 2022 release Kantara turned out to be a massive blockbuser as it earned Rs 310 crore net in India and grossed Rs 414 crore at the global box office. It became the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time behind Yash's action drama KGF Chapter 2, which minted around Rs 1200 crore gross worldwide in 2022.

READ | Not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; most searched Indian actor of the decade is...