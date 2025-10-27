Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release date: When, where to watch Rishab Shetty-starrer biggest Indian blockbuster of the year

Set in the era of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 traces the origins of the Panjurli Daiva legend, the divine guardian whose spirit protects the sacred forests of Kantara.

Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, the mythological action thriller Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 brings the centuries-old Bhuta Kola traditions to life through breathtaking cinematography, immersive world-building, compelling storytelling and evocative music. It features a stellar ensemble cast, including Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in key roles. Produced by Hombale Films, the film serves as a prequel to the 2022 smash hit Kantara - A Legend.

Grossing over Rs 820 crore worldwide, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. After a phenomenal theatrical run and a blockbuster performance at the box office, the Rishab Shetty film is now set for its global streaming premiere on Prime Video on October 31 in Kannada, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The Hindi dubbed version will start streaming eight weeks after its theatrical release on October 2.

Set in the era of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 traces the origins of the Panjurli Daiva legend, the divine guardian whose spirit protects the sacred forests of Kantara. As greed and power threaten to disrupt the natural balance, divine forces awaken to restore order. The narrative unfolds through the intertwined destinies of kings, tribes, and deities — with Panjurli Daiva embodying protection and Guliga Daiva representing unrelenting justice. The result is a powerful saga of faith, retribution, and survival — one that lays the foundation for the world audiences came to cherish in Kantara (2022).

Talking about its streaming release, Rishab Shetty shared, "Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is a story deeply embedded in our soil, celebrating the sacred bond between man, nature, and faith. When I began working on this prequel, I wanted to return to the origins of this world, to the roots that inspired it all. Every ritual, emotion, and moment in the film draws from lived culture and real traditions. The love it received in theatres is a reflection of how deeply our folklore resonates with audiences. I'm thrilled that Prime Video will take this story beyond borders, allowing viewers everywhere to experience the spirit, mystery, and divinity of Kantara’s world in its purest form.”

