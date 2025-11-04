Kantara Chapter 1 is sixth highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed film, top 10 list includes Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, RRR, Salaar, KGF 2

The highet-grossing Hindi dubbed film of all time is Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2, whose Hindi dubbed version minted Rs 830.10 crore net in India.

Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is still running successfully in cinemas despite its OTT release last week. The epic mythological action drama has already grossed over Rs 850 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The Rishab Shetty film brings the centuries-old Bhuta Kola traditions to life through breathtaking cinematography, immersive world-building, compelling storytelling and haunting music.

Kantara Chapter 1, which serves as the prequel to the 2022 superhit Kantara, is the sixth highest-grossing Hindi dubbed film of all time. Its Hindi dubbed version has earned Rs 217.50 crore net in India. The pan-India film topping this list is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, whose Hindi dubbed version collected a mammoth figure of Rs 830.10 crore.

SS Rajamouli, Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Counclusion, Yash-led KGF Chapter 2, and Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD occupy the second, third, and fourth spots in the list with their Hindi dubbed versions earning Rs 510.99 crore, Rs 434.70 crore, and Rs 294.25 crore respectively. RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli and featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, minted Rs 274.31 crore in its Hindi dubbed version and is the fifth movie in this list.

The Hindi dubbed version of Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 collected Rs 189.55 crore. The 2025 animation film Mahavatar Narsimha is the seventh highest-grossing Hindi dubbed film with its earnings of Rs 182.83 crore. Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire and Saaho take the last two spots with their Hindi dubbed versions earning Rs 153.84 crore and Rs 142.95 crore, respectively.

