Kantara Chapter 1 is sixth highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed film, top 10 list includes Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, RRR, Salaar, KGF 2

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?

Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case; Interpol issues Red Notice

World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by 2100, researchers warn of economic challenges

America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released at sbi.co.in; get direct LINK, steps to check scores here

Guru Nanak Jayanti Holiday: Is stock market open or closed on November 5? Know here

This actress's brother served in Indian Army, is detained in UAE since an year, Delhi HC has now issued notice to Centre for...

Bihar Election 2025: Campaign ends for phase 1 covering 121 constituencies, all eyes are set on THESE seats

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt tells Shehbaz Badesha to seek support from sister Shehnaaz Gill's fans, says 'Jaa apni behen ke...'

Reddit down! Massive outage over app login, website; company issues statement

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?

Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?

Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case; Interpol issues Red Notice

Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case

World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by 2100, researchers warn of economic challenges

World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kantara Chapter 1 is sixth highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed film, top 10 list includes Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, RRR, Salaar, KGF 2

The highet-grossing Hindi dubbed film of all time is Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2, whose Hindi dubbed version minted Rs 830.10 crore net in India.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 06:02 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kantara Chapter 1 is sixth highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed film, top 10 list includes Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, RRR, Salaar, KGF 2
Kantara Chapter 1, Pushpa 2, and Baahubali 2
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is still running successfully in cinemas despite its OTT release last week. The epic mythological action drama has already grossed over Rs 850 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. The Rishab Shetty film brings the centuries-old Bhuta Kola traditions to life through breathtaking cinematography, immersive world-building, compelling storytelling and haunting music.

Kantara Chapter 1, which serves as the prequel to the 2022 superhit Kantara, is the sixth highest-grossing Hindi dubbed film of all time. Its Hindi dubbed version has earned Rs 217.50 crore net in India. The pan-India film topping this list is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, whose Hindi dubbed version collected a mammoth figure of Rs 830.10 crore.

SS Rajamouli, Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Counclusion, Yash-led KGF Chapter 2, and Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD occupy the second, third, and fourth spots in the list with their Hindi dubbed versions earning Rs 510.99 crore, Rs 434.70 crore, and Rs 294.25 crore respectively. RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli and featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, minted Rs 274.31 crore in its Hindi dubbed version and is the fifth movie in this list.

The Hindi dubbed version of Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 collected Rs 189.55 crore. The 2025 animation film Mahavatar Narsimha is the seventh highest-grossing Hindi dubbed film with its earnings of Rs 182.83 crore. Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire and Saaho take the last two spots with their Hindi dubbed versions earning Rs 153.84 crore and Rs 142.95 crore, respectively.

READ | Kerala State Film Awards 2024 full list of winners: Manjummel Boys dominates with 10 wins, Mammootty named Best Actor

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?
Will Indian-origin candidate Zohran Mamdani be next New York mayor?
Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case; Interpol issues Red Notice
Who is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted fugitive in Rs 13000 crore cocaine cartel case
World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by 2100, researchers warn of economic challenges
World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by
America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters
America's Nuclear Testing Drama: What Trump Really Meant and Why It Matters
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released at sbi.co.in; get direct LINK, steps to check scores here
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 released at sbi.co.in; get direct LINK here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE