Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi box office collection: Rishab Shetty film becomes third movie to earn Rs 200 crore in India after...

The Hindi dubbed version of Kantara Chapter 1 has become just the third Hindi movie of the year to earn over Rs 200 crore in India after Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Mohit Suri's love story Saiyaara and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Laxman Utekar's historical actioner Chhaava.

Led and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 has shattered box office records since its release, emerging as the biggest Indian blockbuster of 2025. This epic mythological action drama, produced by Hombale Films, also features Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Naveen D. Padil, Rakesh Poojari, and Prakash Thuminad in prominent roles.

The film's Hindi dubbed version is also going strong at the box office as it has become just the third Hindi film of the year to earn over Rs 200 crore in India after Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Mohit Suri's love story Saiyaara and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Laxman Utekar's historical actioner Chhaava, that had collected Rs 330 crore and Rs 585 crore net in India, respectively.

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on his X account, "Kantara Chapter 1 crosses the Rs 200 cr milestone...Emerges as the third highest-grossing film of 2025 [Hindi version], after Chhaava and Saiyaara. It is also the third film this year to enter the Rs 200 cr club, joining Chhaava and Saiyaara. Kantara Chapter 1 Total: Rs 201.37 crore (Hindi version, Official Nett BOC)."

"Interestingly, in the Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025, two titles belong to Hombale Films – Mahavatar Narsimha and Kantara Chapter 1...A remarkable year for the reputed production house", he added. The fourth and fifth highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 are Mahavatar Narsimha (Rs 188 crore) and War 2 (Rs 178 crore).

Set in pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty from Banavasi, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the clash between the forest-dwelling tribals of Kantara and a tyrannical king. It also delves deeper into the origins of Bhoota Kola, the traditional spirit worship ritual and folk art form from coastal Karnataka, practiced by the Tulu-speaking community.

