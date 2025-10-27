Aditya Pancholi REVEALS he was original choice for Tezaab, claims Anil Kapoor 'influenced' director to replace him: 'Politics in industry runs deeper...'
Chhath Puja Usha Arghya Time 2025: Check shubh muhurat, morning rituals, puja vidhi to worship Chhathi Maiya
EC announces second phase of SIR in 12 states after Bihar; check full list here
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi box office collection: Rishab Shetty film becomes third movie to earn Rs 200 crore in India after...
Faridabad: Blackmailed with AI deepfakes of his sisters, 19-year-old college student dies by suicide
Cockroach found 'hanged' in mid-air, cabin defect book of Dubai-bound flight goes viral, says..., netizens react
Vivek Harivyasi on the dilemma of losing oneself in the chase and how to reclaim balance
Jamtara 2 actor Sachin Chandwade dies by suicide, found hanging at his home, he was just...
Meet Tenzin Yangki, the first woman IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh, who gets praise from Anand Mahindra
Isha Ambani turns heads in green silk saree, rewore her ruby and diamond necklace for this year's Diwali; it's worth Rs…
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hindi dubbed version of Kantara Chapter 1 has become just the third Hindi movie of the year to earn over Rs 200 crore in India after Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Mohit Suri's love story Saiyaara and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Laxman Utekar's historical actioner Chhaava.
Led and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 has shattered box office records since its release, emerging as the biggest Indian blockbuster of 2025. This epic mythological action drama, produced by Hombale Films, also features Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Naveen D. Padil, Rakesh Poojari, and Prakash Thuminad in prominent roles.
The film's Hindi dubbed version is also going strong at the box office as it has become just the third Hindi film of the year to earn over Rs 200 crore in India after Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Mohit Suri's love story Saiyaara and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Laxman Utekar's historical actioner Chhaava, that had collected Rs 330 crore and Rs 585 crore net in India, respectively.
Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on his X account, "Kantara Chapter 1 crosses the Rs 200 cr milestone...Emerges as the third highest-grossing film of 2025 [Hindi version], after Chhaava and Saiyaara. It is also the third film this year to enter the Rs 200 cr club, joining Chhaava and Saiyaara. Kantara Chapter 1 Total: Rs 201.37 crore (Hindi version, Official Nett BOC)."
"Interestingly, in the Top 5 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025, two titles belong to Hombale Films – Mahavatar Narsimha and Kantara Chapter 1...A remarkable year for the reputed production house", he added. The fourth and fifth highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025 are Mahavatar Narsimha (Rs 188 crore) and War 2 (Rs 178 crore).
#KantaraChapter1 crosses the 200 cr milestone...
Emerges as the third highest-grossing film of 2025 [#Hindi version], after #Chhaava and #Saiyaara.
It is also the third film this year to enter the 200 cr club, joining #Chhaava and #Saiyaara.
Interestingly, in the Top… pic.twitter.com/UWS8TBNhdR— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2025
Set in pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty from Banavasi, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the clash between the forest-dwelling tribals of Kantara and a tyrannical king. It also delves deeper into the origins of Bhoota Kola, the traditional spirit worship ritual and folk art form from coastal Karnataka, practiced by the Tulu-speaking community.
READ | Who is Ranveer Allahbadia's new girlfriend Juhi Bhatt? Influencer from Dehradun, his ex Nikki Sharma says 'he will never...'