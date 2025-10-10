Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Kantara: Chapter 1 box office Day 8: Rishabh Shetty's film continues its dream run, becomes world's highest grosser; mints Rs...

Rishab Shetty’s period folk drama Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 film ‘Kantara’  has officially become the highest-grossing film globally in the week. The film outperformed major Hollywood releases, including Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl ($50 million), Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another ($40 million), and the re-released Avatar: The Way of Water($10 million) in its opening week. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 08:44 AM IST

Kantara: Chapter 1 box office Day 8: Rishabh Shetty's film continues its dream run, becomes world's highest grosser; mints Rs...
Rishab Shetty’s period folk drama Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to the 2022 film ‘Kantara’  has officially become the highest-grossing film globally in the week. The film outperformed major Hollywood releases, including Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl ($50 million), Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another ($40 million), and the re-released Avatar: The Way of Water($10 million) in its opening week. 
 

Kantara Chapter 1 box office

Ever since the Kantara Chapter 1 release, the film has been receiving an amazing response from the audience and has become a big hit. In just seven days, the Kannada blockbuster has grossed an estimated Rs 379 crore ($42 million) in India and another Rs 67 crore ($8 million) from overseas markets, taking its total worldwide collection to Rs 446 crore ($53 million), as per reports. 

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 earned Rs 61.85 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 45.4 crore on Day 2, Rs 55 crore on Day 3, Rs 63 crore on Day 4, Rs 31.5 crore on Day 5, Rs 34.25 crore on Day 6, and Rs 25.25 crore on Day 7. The film minted Rs 20 crore as per early estimates on the eighth day, taking the total to Rs 334.94 crore (net) across India. Please note that the final Day 8 figures are expected to be revised with the latest updates. 

About Kantara Chapter 1

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film is set a thousand years before the incidents of the first film, Kantara. The film showcases a clash between the jungle village of Kantara and the neighbouring kingdom of Kadamba. Berme (Rishab Shetty), a warrior from Kantara, goes up against Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah), the new Kadamba king, as the latter tries to annex Kantara for the resources in the jungle. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film arrived in the theatres on Dussehra and continued to make moolah at the box office. 

 

