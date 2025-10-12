Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 11: Rishabh Shetty's film continues its winning streak, outperforms Prabhas' Baahubali and Salaar; earns Rs...

With a bumper start at the box office, the film has been breaking multiple records. In the latest, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Prabhas' starrer Baahubali: The Beginning, and Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire. How much Kantara Chapter 1 earned on Day 11?

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has been unstoppable at the box office ever since it hit the theatres on Dussehra. The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara is getting rave reviews for its gripping script and screenplay. The film's intense storyline has packed theatres, defying expectations despite clashing with Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Massive footfalls continue to pour in, showcasing the film's strong appeal. With a bumper start at the box office, the film has been breaking multiple records. In the latest, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Prabhas' starrer Baahubali: The Beginning, and Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire.



Kantara Chapter 1 beats Baahubali, Salaar



As reported by trade tracking site Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 had reportedly crossed the Rs 400 mark, and is now inching closer to Rs 450 crore, outperforming Baahubali, which earned Rs 420 crore in India net, and Salaar's Rs 404 crore collection.

Kantara Chapter 1 opened with Rs 61.85 crore collection, and earned Rs 45.4 crore on Day 2, Rs 55 crore on Day 3, Rs 63 crore on Day 4, Rs 31.5 crore on Day 5, Rs 34.25 crore on Day 6, and Rs 25.25 crore on Day 7. On Day 8, the film collected Rs 21.15 crore, Day 9 and Day 10 earnings were Rs 22.25 crore and Rs 39 crore respectively. As per the early estimates, the film raked in another Rs 39 crore on Day 11, taking the total collection to Rs 437.65 crore so far in India net.



About Kantara Chapter 1



Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film is set a thousand years before the incidents of the first film, Kantara. The film showcases a clash between the jungle village of Kantara and the neighbouring kingdom of Kadamba. Berme (Rishab Shetty), a warrior from Kantara, goes up against Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah), the new Kadamba king, as the latter tries to annex Kantara for the resources in the jungle. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film arrived in the theatres on Dussehra and continued to make moolah at the box office.

