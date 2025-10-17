FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film is unstoppable, roars past Rs 700 crore worldwide

Hombale Films, which has bankrolled Kantara Chapter 1, shared that the Rishab Shetty film has earned Rs 717.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 04:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film is unstoppable, roars past Rs 700 crore worldwide
Kantara Chapter 1 mints Rs 700 crore globally
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 continues its blockbuster run, amassing Rs 717.50 crore in gross box office collection in just two weeks of its theatrical release, the makers announced on Thursday. A prequel to Shetty's 2022 hit Kantara, the Hombale Films production released in theatres on October 2 coinciding with Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti.

The film has received overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike for its powerful storytelling, performances and grand visual scale. "A divine storm at the box office #KantaraChapter1 roars past 717.50 crores+ GBOC worldwide in 2 weeks. Celebrate Deepavali with #BlockbusterKantara running successfully in cinemas near you", Hombale Films posted on its social media handles. 

Set in pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadambas from Banavasi, Kantara: Chapter 1 depicts the conflict between the tribals of the Kantara forest and a tyrannical king. Apart from Rishab Shetty, the mythological action drama features Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari and Prakash Thuminad in prominent roles.

Written, directed and headlined by Shetty, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Cinematography is by Arvind S Kashyap, while music is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, both of whom also worked on the original Kantara. The prequel will be followed by Kantara Chapter 2, as shown in the latest film's climax.

