ENTERTAINMENT

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty film continues to demolish records, becomes highest-grossing film in...

Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 has become the highest-grossing film in Karnataka.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 04:46 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty film continues to demolish records, becomes highest-grossing film in...
Kantara Chapter 1 box office updates
The mythological action drama Kantara: Chapter 1 serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Directed by Rishab Shetty, who also stars in the film alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram, the film was released on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. 

Since its release, Kantara: Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm, raking in over Rs 650 crore globally. The film has now become the highest-grossing movie in Karnataka as it has grossed Rs 174 crore in the state. It has surpassed the earnings of the first part Kantara, which had grossed Rs 173.25 crore in the state.

Set 1,000 years before the events of the first film, Kantara: Chapter 1 takes place in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka and delves into the ancient origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual depicted in the 2022 release. The Rishab Shetty directorial is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films.

In March 2024, it was announced that Kantara: Chapter 1 would premiere on Amazon Prime Video following its theatrical run. According to reports, the streaming rights were acquired by the platform for a staggering Rs 125 crore. The film is expected to begin streaming in the four South Indian languages by the end of October, with the Hindi version set to release by the end of November.

READ | India's first horror film became blockbuster, was inspired by real-life incident, launched careers of two biggest stars

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
