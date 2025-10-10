Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty film continues to break records, breaches Rs 500-crore mark worldwide

Also starring Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram in the leading roles, Kantara Chapter 1 is set 1000 years before the first part in the pre-colonial coastal Karnataka and explores the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual shown in the 2022 film.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 05:11 PM IST

Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty,  the mythological period action drama Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to break box office records with each passing day. The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara released on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra and has crossed the Rs 500-crore mark worldwide in its extended first week.

The production house Hombale Films shared the latest box office numbers on its social media handles on Friday, October 9. "The divine cinematic storm continues to soar higher at the box office. Kantara Chapter 1 crosses 509.25 CRORES+ GBOC worldwide in the 1st week. Blockbuster Kantara running successfully in cinemas near you", their post read.

The Rishab Shetty film is also causing mayhem at the Hindi box office as it has become only the second Kannada film to earn Rs 100 crore in its Hindi dubbed version after Yash's KGF Chapter 2. The Prashanth Neel directorial had collected Rs 435 crore net from its Hindi dubbed version. In 2022, the first part Kantara had earned Rs 85 crore net in Hindi language.

Also starring Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram in the leading roles, Kantara Chapter 1 is set 1000 years before the first part in the pre-colonial coastal Karnataka and explores the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual shown in the 2022 release. It is currently the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after Chhaava, Saiyaara, and Coolie.

It was announced in March 2024 that Kantara Chapter 1 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. As per reports, the OTT platform bought the rights of the film in whopping price of Rs 125 crore. It will start streaming in the four south languages after four weeks by October end and its Hindi dubbed version will be available after eight weeks by November end.

