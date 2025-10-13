Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty film beats Saiyaara to become second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after...

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is still Rs 200 crore away from Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 as of now.

Led and directed by Rishab Shetty, the mythological period action drama Kantara: Chapter 1 continued to rule the box office in its second weekend. Released on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, the latest blockbuster collected Rs 78 crore net in India over its second Saturday and Sunday, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 438 crore.

Talking about its worldwide collection, Kantara Chapter 1 had minted Rs 560 crore gross in its first 10 days. After its 11th day, its gross global collection is Rs 614 crore. This means that the Rishab Shetty film has surpassed Saiyaara as the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. All box office numbers are taken from entertainment tracking platform Sacnilk.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer Saiyaara had grossed Rs 570 crore globally in its entire theatrical run earlier this year. Now, Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava still remains the highest-grossing Indian film of the year with its total worldwide collection of Rs 807 crore. Kantara Chapter 1 needs to earn Rs 200 crore more to become the biggest hit of 2025.

Also starring Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram in the leading roles, Kantara Chapter 1 is set 1000 years before the first part in the pre-colonial coastal Karnataka and explores the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual shown in the 2022 release. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under their banner Hombale Films.

