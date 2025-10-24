Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty's epic beats Chaava to become highest-grossing Indian film of the year, mints Rs...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Written, directed, and led by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 02:09 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 has been breaking box office records since its first day of release and has now become the biggest Indian blockbuster of 2025. The epic mythological action drama also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, and Prakash Thuminad in key roles.

The Rishab Shetty-starrer has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. A prequel to Shetty's 2022 hit Kantara, Kantara Chapter 1 has now collected Rs 818 crore gross globally. The epic historical action drama Chhaava had earned Rs 806 crore worldwide when it released in February earlier this year.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta shared the official poster from the Hombale Films announcing Kantara Chapter 1 as the highest-grosser of the year, along with its latest box office numbers. He captioned it, "With Rs 818 crore collection worldwide, there’s no stopping Kantara: Chapter 1! Even after 3 weeks, this masterpiece from Hombale Films continues its dream run with double-digit box-office collections. Truly the biggest Indian film of 2025. Catch it in cinemas before it’s gone."

Set in pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty from Banavasi, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the clash between the forest-dwelling tribals of Kantara and a tyrannical king. It also delves deeper into the origins of Bhoota Kola, the traditional spirit worship ritual and folk art form from coastal Karnataka, practiced by the Tulu-speaking community.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under their banner Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 was released in the cinemas on October 2 coinciding with Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap is responsible for its stunning visuals and music composer B Ajaneesh Loknath has provided goosebumps-inducing score.

