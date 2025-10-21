Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty's divine epic becomes highest-grossing Indian film in 2025 in...

Amid tensions with Pakistan, Afghanistan strongly rejects India's role: 'These accusations are....'
ENTERTAINMENT
Set in pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty from Banavasi, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the clash between the forest-dwelling tribals of Kantara and a tyrannical king.
Rishab Shetty's divine epic continues its blockbuster run at the box office as it has crossed the Rs 500-crore mark at the Indian box office. The mythological action drama has received overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike for its powerful storytelling, brilliant performances, engrossing screenplay, and grand visual scale.
A prequel to Shetty's 2022 hit Kantara, the Hombale Films production released in theatres on October 2 coinciding with Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Kantara Chapter 1 has become the highest-grossing Indian film in 2025 in Australia. The production house shared the announcement on its social media handles on Monday.
Their post read, "The divine roar echoes across oceans! #KantaraChapter1 emerges as 2025’s Highest-Grossing Indian Film in Australia #BlockbusterKantara running successfully in cinemas near you." Along with the same, the Hombale Films shared a poster that read, "2025's Highest Grossing Indian Film in Australia."
Set in pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty from Banavasi, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the clash between the forest-dwelling tribals of Kantara and a tyrannical king. Alongside Rishab Shetty, the mythological action drama stars Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, and Prakash Thuminad in key roles.
The film is written, directed, and led by Shetty, with Vijay Kiragandur producing under the Hombale Films banner. Arvind S Kashyap handles cinematography, and B Ajaneesh Loknath returns as the music composer - both having collaborated on the original Kantara. The story will continue in Kantara: Chapter 2, teased in the climax of the latest installment.
