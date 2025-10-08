Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 7: Rishab Shetty film crosses lifetime earnings of part 1, earns Rs...

Kantara Chapter 1 has overtaken the lifetime earnings of Kantara and has also crossed the Rs 300-crore net mark in India. The latest blockbuster has also become the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time.

Led and directed by Rishab Shetty, the mythological period action drama Kantara: Chapter 1 is ruling the box office. Serving as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, the film delves into the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual featured in the original. It also features Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram in prominent roles.

The 2022 release Kantara grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide. In its first six days, Kantara Chapter 1 has collected Rs 290 crore net in India and minted Rs 410 crore gross worldwide. On its seventh day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Rishab Shetty film earned Rs 20 crore net in India.

This means that Kantara Chapter 1 has overtaken the lifetime earnings of Kantara and has also crossed the Rs 300-crore net mark in India. The latest blockbuster has also become the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time behind Yash's KGF Chapter 2, which had minted Rs 1210 crore gross at the global box office in 2022.

The Rishab Shetty film, which was released worldwide on October 2 in its original Kannada language and dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages, has become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, and Rajinikanth's Coolie.

It was announced in March 2024 that Kantara Chapter 1 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. As per reports, the OTT platform bought the rights of the film in whopping price of Rs 125 crore. It will start streaming in the four south languages after four weeks by October end and its Hindi dubbed version will be available after eight weeks by November end.

