Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 6: Rishab Shetty film beats War 2, Adipurush, They Call Him OG; earns...

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after Chhaava, Saiyaara, and Coolie.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 10:48 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 6: Rishab Shetty film beats War 2, Adipurush, They Call Him OG; earns...
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 6
Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, the period mythological action drama Kantara: Chapter 1 has set the box office on fire. It is the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara and explores the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual shown in the first part. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram in the leading roles.

In the first five days, Kantara Chapter 1 earned Rs 256.75 crore net in India and grossed Rs 368 crore worldwide. On its sixth day, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Rishab Shetty-starrer collected Rs 33.50 crore net in India, taking its domestic net collection to just above Rs 290 crore and worldwide gross collection above Rs 400 crore.

The Rishab Shetty film, which was released worldwide on October 2 in its original Kannada language and dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages, has surpassed the worldwide earnings of War 2, They Call Him OG, and Adipurush and has become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after Chhaava, Saiyaara, and Coolie.

The 2022 release Kantara turned out to be a massive blockbuser as it collected Rs 310 crore net in India and grossed Rs 414 crore at the global box office. Soon, Kantara Chapter 1 will cross the lifetime earnings of Kantara and become the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time behind Yash's KGF Chapter 2, that grossed Rs 1200 crore worldwide in 2022.

