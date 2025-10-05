Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty movie nears Rs 300+ crore after 4-day weekend

The prequel of the 2022 hit marked solid gains of over 25% to gross an estimated Rs 82 crore, raising its global total to nearly Rs 235 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty's period folk action thriller movie, Kantara Chapter 1, is all set to join the Rs 300 crore club as it ends its 4-day extended opening weekend worldwide.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie saw a massive opening day collection of Rs 88 crore on October 2 and maintained a strong hold on Friday, with a gross of approximately Rs 65 crore.

The prequel of the 2022 hit marked solid gains of over 25% to gross an estimated Rs 82 crore, raising its global total to nearly Rs 235 crore.

Kantara Chapter has earned around Rs 195 domestically and approximately Rs 40 crore overseas after its first three days.

On Sunday, the blockbuster is likely to cross over Rs 250 crore gross in India and surpass Rs 50 crore overseas after its four-day opening weekend.

3rd-highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has become the third-highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time, surpassing Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 1, which earned Rs 237 crore worldwide.

The film sits at number three, behind only Kantara, which earned Rs 408 crore and KGF Chapter 2, which made Rs 1,215 crore at the box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has earned Rs 55.47 crore by 9:00 PM on Sunday. It is now very close to hitting the Rs 250 crore mark at the Indian box office by the end of the day.

Kantara Chapter 1's 4-day net total currently stands at Rs 217.72 crore.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 released worldwide in theatres on October 2 in all major languages, including English and Hindi, and multiple regional languages, such as Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali.

The movie is a prologue to the legend, the beginning of Kantara, said Hombale Films.

One of the most anticipated releases of the year, the movie stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles.

Also read: Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical, late singer wrote story, sang songs, will release in cinemas on..