Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinema, crosses Rs 100 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: After a massive opening on Dusshera, Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1 continued its strong run on Friday as well. Despite the usual dip after festive release, the film still managed to pull in good crowds throughout the day.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update

A prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, this Rishab Shetty-starrer made an impressive Rs 60 crore net in India on Thursday. The Kannada version continued at Rs 18 crore, while the Hindi-dubbed version made Rs 19 crore, respectively. Other regional versions of the film, such as Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, also performed well on the opening day, making it a pan-India success on day 1 itself. To sustain the success, however, the film needed to hold on to that momentum on Friday.

According to Sacnilk, by 9 PM on Friday, Kantara Chapter 1 collected Rs 38.77 crore net in India, pushing its domestic total to Rs 100.62 crore. With this, the film has already become the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, surpassing the collection of Su From So, which earned Rs 92 crore net domestically last month.

According to Trade analysts, Kantara Chapter 1 has performed well overseas too, bringing home approximately $2 million from outside India. Its worldwide gross on day 1 was approximately Rs 90 crore.

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the original Kantara was a sleeper hit, grossing more than Rs 400 crore worldwide on a small Rs 15 crore budget. The prequel - Kantara Chapter 1 - is set a thousand years before the events of the film. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.

