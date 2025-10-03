Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...

Vijay Devarakonda, Rashmika Mandanna secretly engaged? Here's what we know

Bizarre Moment! Snake invades ground, halts India women's training ahead of high-stakes Pakistan clash in Women’s World Cup 2025

Zubeen Garg’s death: Assam CM says HC judge-led judicial commission to probe case, to be headed by...

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinema, crosses Rs 100 crore

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return? India’s ODI squad for Australia tour to be announced on THIS date

Good news for Bihar! Ahead of Chhath puja, Railway minister flags of three new Amrit Bharat Express, 4 passenger trains; check route

Donald Trump's stern warning to Hamas if peace deal rejected: 'No one has ever seen before...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'

DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India...

IND vs WI: Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmedabad Test

Dhruv Jurel reveals meaning behind his unique celebration after century in Ahmed

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradition, which She wore at...

When Sridevi gifted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan polki necklace for South Indian tradi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinema, crosses Rs 100 crore

A prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, this Rishab Shetty-starrer made an impressive Rs 60 crore net in India on Thursday.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 11:14 PM IST

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 2: Rishab Shetty film roars in cinema, crosses Rs 100 crore
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: After a massive opening on Dusshera, Kannada film Kantara Chapter 1 continued its strong run on Friday as well. Despite the usual dip after festive release, the film still managed to pull in good crowds throughout the day.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update

A prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, this Rishab Shetty-starrer made an impressive Rs 60 crore net in India on Thursday. The Kannada version continued at Rs 18 crore, while the Hindi-dubbed version made Rs 19 crore, respectively. Other regional versions of the film, such as Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, also performed well on the opening day, making it a pan-India success on day 1 itself. To sustain the success, however, the film needed to hold on to that momentum on Friday. 

According to Sacnilk, by 9 PM on Friday, Kantara Chapter 1 collected Rs 38.77 crore net in India, pushing its domestic total to Rs 100.62 crore. With this, the film has already become the second-highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, surpassing the collection of Su From So, which earned Rs 92 crore net domestically last month.

According to Trade analysts, Kantara Chapter 1 has performed well overseas too, bringing home approximately $2 million from outside India. Its worldwide gross on day 1 was approximately Rs 90 crore.

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, the original Kantara was a sleeper hit, grossing more than Rs 400 crore worldwide on a small Rs 15 crore budget. The prequel - Kantara Chapter 1 - is set a thousand years before the events of the film. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.

Also read: Meet Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish’s to be fiancée, Nayanika, who belongs to…, is from…

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Abhishek Sharma’s sister Komal Sharma ties the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in Amritsar; star cricketer misses wedding due to....
Abhishek Sharma’s sister Komal Sharma ties the knot with businessman Lovish Ober
ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi to receive 'special gold medal' from Pakistan for firm stance after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final
ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi to receive 'special gold medal' from Pakistan for firm st
IND-W vs PAK-W: Complete head-to-head stats, records ahead of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash
IND-W vs PAK-W: Complete head-to-head stats, records ahead of Women’s ODI World
Meet Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish’s to be fiancée, Nayanika, who belongs to…, is from…
Meet Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish’s to be fiancée, Nayanika, who belongs to…
China tests underwater data centres to cut energy use; here's how
China tests underwater data centres to cut energy use; here's how
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE