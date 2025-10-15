Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava to achieve this milestone in 2025, earns Rs...

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 has become the fifth Indian film in 2025 to earn Rs 100 crore overseas after Rajinikanth's Coolie, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan, and Kalyani Priyadarshan and Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

The mythological action drama Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram in the leading roles. It was released on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, and is ruling the box office ever since then.

Kantara: Chapter 1 has become the fifth Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore overseas in 2025. The other four previous films to achieve this milestone are Rajinikanth's Coolie, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan, and Kalyani Priyadarshan and Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, that grossed Rs 180 crore, Rs 170 crore, Rs 140 crore, and Rs 120 crore, respectively from its overseas earnings. In doing so, the Rishab Shetty film has surpassed Chhaava, which collected Rs 95 crore from its overseas earnings.

Talking about its domestic and worldwide earnings, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned Rs 475 crore net in India and has grossed Rs 660 crore worldwide. Its still running successfully in theatres and will have a good run until Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thamma releases on October 21.

Set 1,000 years before the events of the first film, Kantara: Chapter 1 takes place in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka and delves into the ancient origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual depicted in the 2022 release. The Rishab Shetty directorial is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films.

