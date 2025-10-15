FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava to achieve this milestone in 2025, earns Rs...

India's richest village is located in THIS state, villagers hold Rs 7,000 crore in bank deposits; know all about it

Rupee vs Afghani: Why is Afghanistan’s currency stronger than Indian, Pakistan's rupee despite crisis?

Dinesh Karthik breaks silence on Virat Kohli’s 2027 World Cup plans amid retirement rumours, shares London insights

How phone numbers of Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Donald Trump's son leaked; who's behind this?

21-year-old shares heartbreaking post on his last Diwali after stage 4 cancer battle: ‘See ya guys...'

Ahmedabad set to host 2030 Commonwealth Games - What it means for India’s 2036 Olympic bid

Haryana ASI Sandeep Lather's suicide case: FIR against IPS Y Puran Kumar's wife Amneet, 3 others

Rise And Fall: Aarush Bhola becomes fifth finalist and reaches Penthouse, only these three contestants are now left in...

iPhone 16 Plus now costs over Rs 30,000 less! Grab heavy discount deals from JioMart, Flipkart, more; Check offers, new prices

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava to achieve this milestone in 2025, earns Rs...

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava

India's richest village is located in THIS state, villagers hold Rs 7,000 crore in bank deposits; know all about it

India's richest village is in THIS state, villagers hold Rs 7,000 crore

Rupee vs Afghani: Why is Afghanistan’s currency stronger than Indian, Pakistan's rupee despite crisis?

Rupee vs Afghani: Why is Afghanistan’s currency stronger than Indian, Pakistan's

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava to achieve this milestone in 2025, earns Rs...

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 has become the fifth Indian film in 2025 to earn Rs 100 crore overseas after Rajinikanth's Coolie, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan, and Kalyani Priyadarshan and Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 10:45 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 14: Rishab Shetty film beats Chhaava to achieve this milestone in 2025, earns Rs...
Kantara Chapter 1 beats Chhaava
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The mythological action drama Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Headlined and helmed by Rishab Shetty, the film also features Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram in the leading roles. It was released on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, and is ruling the box office ever since then.

Kantara: Chapter 1 has become the fifth Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore overseas in 2025. The other four previous films to achieve this milestone are Rajinikanth's Coolie, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan, and Kalyani Priyadarshan and Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, that grossed Rs 180 crore, Rs 170 crore, Rs 140 crore, and Rs 120 crore, respectively from its overseas earnings. In doing so, the Rishab Shetty film has surpassed Chhaava, which collected Rs 95 crore from its overseas earnings.

Talking about its domestic and worldwide earnings, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned Rs 475 crore net in India and has grossed Rs 660 crore worldwide. Its still running successfully in theatres and will have a good run until Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thamma releases on October 21.

Set 1,000 years before the events of the first film, Kantara: Chapter 1 takes place in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka and delves into the ancient origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual depicted in the 2022 release. The Rishab Shetty directorial is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner of Hombale Films.

READ | Nikitin Dheer's cryptic post shared few hours before his father Pankaj Dheer's death goes viral: 'Whatever goes...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Alec Baldwin suffers car accident with his wife, brother; shares crucial health update: 'I hit a big fat tree and crushed..'
Alec Baldwin suffers car accident with wife, brother, shares health update
Viral video: Bobby Deol photobombs Preity Zinta, Soldier's iconic pair reunite after 18 years, excited fans react: 'Stay away from Kiss of Love'
Bobby Deol photobombs Preity Zinta, Soldier's iconic pair reunite after 18 years
Who was Sandeep Lather? Haryana ASI found dead in Rohtak, makes SHOCKING allegations on IPS Y. Puran kumar in final last video, 'corruption, sexual abuse, ...'
Who was Sandeep Lather? Haryana ASI found dead in Rohtak, makes SHOCKING...
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty film beats Saiyaara to become second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after...
Kantara Chapter 1 beats Saiyaara to become second biggest Indian hit of 2025
Dhanteras 2025: 7 auspicious items to buy other than gold, silver and utensils
Dhanteras 2025: 7 auspicious items to buy other than gold, silver and utensils
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE