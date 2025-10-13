Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 12: Rishab Shetty film sees lowest collection on second Monday, earns just...

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is set 1000 years before the first part in the pre-colonial coastal Karnataka and explores the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual shown in the 2022 release.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 11:14 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The mythological action drama Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The Rishab Shetty directorial features him, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, and Jayaram in the leading roles. Released on October 2 coinciding with Gandhi Jayani and Dussehra, Kantara Chapter 1 has wreaked havoc at the box office as it has grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide.

However, on its second Monday, on October 13, the Rishab Shetty film saw its lowest earnings till date. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the prequel collected just Rs 13.50 crore in India. This takes its net domestic collection to Rs 451 crore. Its domestic gross collection is around Rs 540 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 is set 1000 years before the first part in the pre-colonial coastal Karnataka and explores the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual shown in the 2022 release. The film, released in the original Kannada language and the dubbed Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages, is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under their banner Hombale Films.

It was announced in March 2024 that Kantara Chapter 1 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. As per reports, the OTT platform bought the rights of the film in whopping price of Rs 125 crore. It will start streaming in the four south languages after four weeks by October end and its Hindi dubbed version will be available after eight weeks by November end.

