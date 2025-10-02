Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Will Rishab Shetty’s film beat Saiyaara, OG, Coolie, War 2, Chhaava? Know here

According to an online ticketing platform, the film sold nearly 83,000 tickets in just one hour, between 1 PM and 2 PM.

The numbers for Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 have started pouring in after the conclusion of the morning shows, and the film has taken a strong start at the box office. Last night, a few locations hosted paid premieres, and the positive word-of-mouth from those screenings seems to have worked in its favour. Reviews coming in since then have been highly encouraging, boosting ticket sales across major cities.

According to an online ticketing platform, the film sold nearly 83,000 tickets in just one hour, between 1 PM and 2 PM. Industry tracker Sacnilk reported that by 4 PM, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 had collected an impressive Rs 33.25 crore. In comparison, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari earned only Rs 4.03 crore during the same time frame, showing a clear dominance of the Rishab Shetty film.

With today being both Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, evening and night shows are expected to witness even bigger crowds, further driving collections for both releases. Current estimates suggest that Kantara is well on track for a Rs 40 crore opening day, while Sunny Sanskari is aiming to touch the Rs 12 crore mark by the end of the day.

Interestingly, the clash between the two films had been brewing for days in North India, where distributors from both sides were vying for maximum screen allocations. This screen war created pressure on exhibitors, who faced the tough task of balancing both high-profile releases. Despite this, Kantara appears to have taken the lead decisively on day one.

