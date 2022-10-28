Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty's film surpasses Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 in Hindi belt

File photo

Kantara is still doing well at the box office. The Tamil version, which debuted a few weeks ago on a small number of screens, has gained popularity since then. Even though two new films, Sivakarthikeyan's Prince and Sardar by Karthi, were released last week, the movie is now showing on more than 100 screens in Tamil Nadu.

Ramesh Bala, claims that Kantara outperformed Ponniyin Selvan: 1 in the Hindi belt.

“#Kantara Hindi has crossed #PS1 Hindi Lifetime Nett in India.,” he tweeted.

The Kashmir Files director took to his Twitter account on the night of Saturday, October 22, and called Kantara a 'masterpiece'.

After going back home from the theatre in his car after watching the film, Vivek shared a video in which he said that Kantara is a unique experience, adding that he has never seen a film like this. He said that the film is full of art and folklore, stating that he would call Rishab to congratulate him.

The Tashkent Files director specially mentioned the film's climax and continued that the energy in the film's fifteen minutes is 'never seen before'. He ended his video by requesting the people to watch the film after Diwali and calling it a 'Rishab Shetty's masterpiece'. Along with sharing the clip, he also wrote, "Just finished watching @shetty_rishab’s masterpiece #Kantara. In one word it’s just WOW! Amazing experience. Watch it as soon as possible."

In the South, many celebrities such as Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dhanush, Kiccha Sudeep, and others have lauded the film, which has become the third-highest grosser in the Kannada cinema after the two KGF films helmed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash.