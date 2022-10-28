Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty's film surpasses Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 in Hindi belt

Rishabh Shetty's film Kantara has outperformed Ponniyin Selvan: 1 in the Hindi belt.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 09:18 AM IST

Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty's film surpasses Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 in Hindi belt
File photo

Kantara is still doing well at the box office. The Tamil version, which debuted a few weeks ago on a small number of screens, has gained popularity since then. Even though two new films, Sivakarthikeyan's Prince and Sardar by Karthi, were released last week, the movie is now showing on more than 100 screens in Tamil Nadu. 

Ramesh Bala, claims that Kantara outperformed Ponniyin Selvan: 1 in the Hindi belt. 

“#Kantara Hindi has crossed #PS1 Hindi Lifetime Nett in India.,” he tweeted. 

The Kashmir Files director took to his Twitter account on the night of Saturday, October 22, and called Kantara a 'masterpiece'. 

After going back home from the theatre in his car after watching the film, Vivek shared a video in which he said that Kantara is a unique experience, adding that he has never seen a film like this. He said that the film is full of art and folklore, stating that he would call Rishab to congratulate him. 

The Tashkent Files director specially mentioned the film's climax and continued that the energy in the film's fifteen minutes is 'never seen before'. He ended his video by requesting the people to watch the film after Diwali and calling it a 'Rishab Shetty's masterpiece'. Along with sharing the clip, he also wrote, "Just finished watching @shetty_rishab’s masterpiece #Kantara. In one word it’s just WOW! Amazing experience. Watch it as soon as possible." 

Also read: Kantara box office collection (Hindi) day 12: Rishab Shetty's film collects Rs 26.50 crore

In the South, many celebrities such as Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Dhanush, Kiccha Sudeep, and others have lauded the film, which has become the third-highest grosser in the Kannada cinema after the two KGF films helmed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From racist remarks to divorce with Diana: Top 5 controversies faced by King Charles III
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
NASA Artemis-1 mission: Discover the different steps along the journey to the Moon-IN PICS
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
Anti-hijab protests in Iran: Why are women angry over death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nykaa appoints Rajesh Uppalapati as Chief Technology Officer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.