Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty's film inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

File photo

The Kannada action drama Kantara, which was directed by Rishab Shetty, is unstoppable at the box office. The movie's gross in Karnataka has surpassed Rs 70 crore, and it will likely join the global Rs 100 crore club by this weekend. The Hindi-dubbed version of the movie opens on Friday, and the Tamil version opens on Saturday, in reaction to the film's resounding success even outside of Karnataka. Rishab also plays the protagonist character in Kantara, which debuted on September 30.

Kantara, which means "mystical forest," relates the tale of a local demigod named Bhoota who, in 1870, trades with a king to give the tribe's members forest land in exchange for happiness. Years later, when the king's son becomes envious and demands the country back, he perishes at Bhoota's hands.

According to Hindustan Times, Kantara is reportedly having a great run at the box office, according to trade expert Trinath. It has already made around Rs 70 crore in Karnataka.

“In Karnataka, more shows are being added each day. Theatre owners are finding it difficult to allocate more shows as the demand for tickets is so high. The film’s state gross is over Rs. 70 crore and globally it’s inching close to ₹100 crore mark, which it could breach this weekend as the film is being released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” Trinath said.

READ: Kantara: Rishab Shetty's actioner becomes India's highest-rated film on IMDB

Kantara opened in theatres alongside Mani Ratnam's opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, better known as PS1, and did well at the box office.

The movie also features Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty in addition to Rishabh.