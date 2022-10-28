Kantara box office collection (Hindi) day 13: Rishab Shetty's film collects Rs 29.10 crore

File photo

The film Kantara, which Rishab Shetty both directed and starred in, has emerged as the next giant in the Kannada business. The fantasy action thriller has found its massive audience in Hindi.

Kantara Hindi opened up earning Rs 1.27 crores at the box office. On its 13th day, the film has collected Rs 29.10 crore.

Confirming the same, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Kantara *#Hindi version* is unstoppable… The #Diwali period has given a boost to its biz… [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.55 cr, Sun 2.65 cr, Mon 1.90 cr, Tue 2.35 cr, Wed 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 29.10 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC.”

Rishab Shetty's blockbuster Kantara has shattered a box office record that many people believed was out of reach just three weeks after its release. The movie has surpassed two sizable productions starring Kannada superstars to rank among the top 3 highest-grossing Kannada movies ever. Furthermore, the movie is still doing well and may perhaps gain more popularity.

After sharing her views about the film, Kangana Ranaut has now said that Kantara should be sent as India's entry for the Oscars.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, October 21, the Panga actress wrote a note which read, "I feel #Kantara should be India's entry to Oscars next year, I know year is yet to end and there may be better films coming, but more than Oscar India needs representation globally...this land of mysteries and mystics one can't understand, one can only embrace it...India is like a mirace, if you try and make a sense of it, you will only get frustrated but if you surrender to the miracle you can also be one...Kantara is an experiential reality which world must experience @rishabshetty 77".

Kantara is running successfully in theaters across the nation in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. It has become the third-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time behind the two KGF movies led by Yash and helmed by Prashanth Neel.