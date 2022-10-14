Kantara: Baahubali star Rana Daggubati heaps praise on Rishab Shetty's film, calls it 'extraordinary'

Kantara-Rana Daggubati/File photos

Helmed and headlined by the Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty, Kantara has become one of the most appreciated films in recent times as the audience and the critics can't top raving about its breathtaking direction, screenplay, performances, music, cinematography, and especially its rousing climax.

After several celebrities such as Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kiccha Sudeep, Prashanth Neel, and Anil Kumble among others have heaped praises on the film on their social media handles, now Rana Daggubati has become the latest celebrity to share his views about the film on the micro-blogging platform.

Rana Daggubati, who played the main antagonist Bhallaladeva in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Kannada’s @shetty_rishab and @hombalefilms are on fire, what an extraordinary film #Kantara is!! Congratulations to each and everyone who was part of the film! @shetty_rishab truly inspired!!"

Rishab Shetty, who has previously starred in critically and commercially acclaimed Kannada films like Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana and Ulidavaru Kandanthe, quote-tweeted Rana's tweet and wrote, "Thank you soo much", and added a eyes filled with hearts emoji.

Kantara is bankrolled by Hombale Films, the same production house that produced the blockbuster KGF series starring Yash in the lead role. The Prashanth Neel-directed action-packed entertainer KGF Chapter 2 is the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, as of now.



READ | Kantara: Former cricketer Anil Kumble reviews Rishab Shetty's film, calls it 'fantastic movie'

Meanwhile, seeing the thunderous response that the Kannada film has been receiving from moviegoers across the nation, the production house Hombale Films have decided to release the film in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. The Hindi dubbed version called Kantara - A Legend will release on October 14, while the Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions will be released a day later on October 15. The release date for the Malayalam dubbed isn't out yet.