Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Kantara: Baahubali star Rana Daggubati heaps praise on Rishab Shetty's film, calls it 'extraordinary'

The Kannada language film Kantara, directed and starring Rishab Shetty, releases in Hindi on October 14 and in Tamil and Telugu on October 15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 09:01 AM IST

Kantara: Baahubali star Rana Daggubati heaps praise on Rishab Shetty's film, calls it 'extraordinary'
Kantara-Rana Daggubati/File photos

Helmed and headlined by the Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty, Kantara has become one of the most appreciated films in recent times as the audience and the critics can't top raving about its breathtaking direction, screenplay, performances, music, cinematography, and especially its rousing climax.

After several celebrities such as Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kiccha Sudeep, Prashanth Neel, and Anil Kumble among others have heaped praises on the film on their social media handles, now Rana Daggubati has become the latest celebrity to share his views about the film on the micro-blogging platform.

Rana Daggubati, who played the main antagonist Bhallaladeva in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Kannada’s @shetty_rishab and @hombalefilms are on fire, what an extraordinary film #Kantara is!! Congratulations to each and everyone who was part of the film! @shetty_rishab truly inspired!!"

Rishab Shetty, who has previously starred in critically and commercially acclaimed Kannada films like Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana and Ulidavaru Kandanthe, quote-tweeted Rana's tweet and wrote, "Thank you soo much", and added a eyes filled with hearts emoji.

Kantara is bankrolled by Hombale Films, the same production house that produced the blockbuster KGF series starring Yash in the lead role. The Prashanth Neel-directed action-packed entertainer KGF Chapter 2 is the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, as of now.

READ | Kantara: Former cricketer Anil Kumble reviews Rishab Shetty's film, calls it 'fantastic movie'

Meanwhile, seeing the thunderous response that the Kannada film has been receiving from moviegoers across the nation, the production house Hombale Films have decided to release the film in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. The Hindi dubbed version called Kantara - A Legend will release on October 14, while the Telugu and Tamil dubbed versions will be released a day later on October 15. The release date for the Malayalam dubbed isn't out yet.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Health benefits lime : 5 amazing health benefits of lime to lead a healthy lifestyle
Vikram Vedha, Drishyam 2, The Delhi Files: Here are much-awaited Bollywood's crime-thrillers
INS Vikrant: Know all about India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier
Saif Ali Khan Birthday: A look at Bhoot Police actor's lovely family photos featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and others
Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: Indian prices, sale, booking and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result to release on THIS date: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.