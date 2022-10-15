Kantara: Adipurush star Prabhas watches Rishab Shetty's film twice, calls it 'an extraordinary experience'

Kantara-Prabhas/File photos

Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, Kantara has turned out to be a massive critical and commercial blockbuster as the film is being praised for its breathtaking visuals, action set pieces, music, and performances. The film is also inching towards the coveted Rs 100 crore mark gross at the worldwide box office.

The film was released in Kannada on September 30 and seeing its thunderous response, the production house Hombale Films is now taking the film to a pan-India level. The Hindi dubbed version of Kantara was released in the theatres on October 14, while its dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu languages have been released today October 15, and the Malayalam dubbed will hit theatres on October 20.

Just before a day of its Telugu release, Prabhas took to his Instagram handle on Friday, October 14, and wrote, "Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!". Hombale Films shared his post and wrote, "We are enamoured and humbled by your response Dearest @actorprabhas. With bated breath, we are waiting for the most violent man #Salaar."

Earlier, when the Adipurush star had seen the film for the first time, he had taken to his Instagram Stories and written, "Thoroughly enjoyed watching #Kantara, especially, the climax. Congratulations to the entire team and wish you'll all the success!". The production company had then tweeted from its Twitter account, "Really appreciate the gesture, #Prabhas sir. Truly humbled that you liked the movie. We really can’t keep calm for #Salaar now."



After Om Raut's mythological drama, Prabhas will be seen next in Hombale Films' big-budget pan-India release Salaar slated to release in cinemas on September 28, 2023. The actioner, which stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, is being directed by Prashanth Neel, who has helmed Yash starrer blockbusters KGF films for the banner.