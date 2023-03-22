Kantara 2 trends on Twitter as Rishab Shetty announces he has started writing prequel to his blockbuster film

Kantara/File photo

Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty in the leading role, Kantara emerged as a blockbuster success in 2022 earning more than Rs 400 crore at the global box office. As the film completed its 100 days of theatrical run in February, Rishab announced that he will take forward the journey of Kantara ahead and announced its prequel.

On Wednesday, March 22, on the occasion of Ugadi, the Kannada superstar announced that he has started writing the story for the prequel. The actor-director shared a creative on his social media handles in which he made the announcement and extended Ugadi wishes to his fans and followers. "Happy Ugadi! Kantara writing begins!", he wrote.

The production house Hombale Films also shared the same creative and tweeted, "On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates." As soon as the announcement was made, #Kantara2 started trending on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

Kantara was originally released in the Kannada language on September 30 and after its humongous success in the state, the Rishab Shetty directorial was dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages as well. It turned out to be the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time behind Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2, released in April last year.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the action thriller featured Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. The film's haunting music was composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. Kantara is streaming on Netflix in Hindi and on Amazon Prime Video in the other four languages.



