Kantara 2: Producer Vijay Kiragandur confirms prequel to Rishab Shetty-starrer, shares crucial details about shoot

Kantara 2

Last year, Rishab Shetty's directorial-starrer Kantara went on to become impress critics, and become one of the biggest pan-India blockbusters. Since, the release of the film, fans of Shetty demanded a sequel, a continuation of the film. Here's a piece of news that will surely excite moviegoers.

Kantara is been taken forward, and Rishab Shetty is working on a prequel. Yes, the next instalment of the series will not take the story forward, but it will delve into the backstory of the folklore. Producer and Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur confirmed the news to Deadline and said, "Rishab is writing the story now and has gone to the forests of coastal Karnataka with his writing associates for two months to conduct research for the film." Shetty even revealed when the film is planned to go on floors. "He plans to start shooting in June, as a portion of the shoot requires the rainy season, and our intention is to give the film a pan-India release in April or May next year."

Watch Suniel Shetty's reaction after watching Kantara

Rishabh Shetty, who shot to fame nationally with last year’s blockbuster Kantara, recently attended a Bhoota Kola festival made popular by the film. Shetty attended the festival in coastal Karnataka to take blessings and thank the Gods for the success of his film. Kantara, a Kannada film, was a sleeper hit, earning over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

The film was set in coastal Karnataka and focused on the local Bhoota Kola festival and the Daiva Nartakas, a prominent part of Karnataka’s folklore and mythology. The festival and the ritual became extremely popular nationally upon the release of the film. A video posted by the film’s makers Hombale Films showed Rishabh, along with co-star Sapthami Gowda, visiting the festival and meeting one of the Daiva Nartakas. Kantara was released in cinemas on September 30, and it went on to gross more than Rs 400 crore worldwide.