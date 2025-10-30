Kantara 2 OTT: Amazon Prime wins over Netflix to stream Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster, deal sealed for Rs...

The film’s success highlights how regional cinema continues to break language barriers and appeal to viewers everywhere.

The real drama surrounding Kantara: A Legend, Chapter 1 unfolded off-screen, where a fierce corporate battle took place between two streaming giants. The competition for the film’s digital streaming rights was between Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and it ended with Prime Video securing the winning bid.

According to reports, the makers of Kantara 2, officially titled Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, set an asking price of Rs 125 crore after the film received massive box-office success and national attention. Netflix was the first to make an offer of Rs 100 crore, which seemed almost final. However, Amazon Prime Video entered the picture with a higher bid of Rs 110 crore, ultimately winning the rights. This deal is one of the largest ever for a Kannada film, second only to KGF: Chapter 2.

A source quoted by Bollywood Hungama said, “The makers approached Netflix, and they agreed to offer R 100 crore. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video gave a better deal and offered Rs 110 crore for the streaming rights. This is how the film has made its way onto Prime Video.”

The success of Kantara: Chapter 1 goes far beyond business numbers. Directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, the film has achieved remarkable success at the box office. It has earned Rs 711.35 crore in India, including Rs 208.85 crore from its Hindi version. The achievement reflects how Kannada cinema has grown in popularity across India and among global audiences.

Hombale Films, the studio behind KGF, has once again proved its ability to blend rooted storytelling with large-scale production. The film’s success highlights how regional cinema continues to break language barriers and appeal to viewers everywhere.

Fans who missed the film in theatres will not have to wait much longer. Amazon Prime Video will begin streaming Kantara: Chapter 1 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam from October 31. The Hindi version will release a few weeks later, following the standard theatrical window.

This major OTT deal and the film’s continued success represent a turning point for South Indian cinema. Kantara: Chapter 1 stands as proof that authentic stories grounded in culture can find a place in every household, both on the big screen and online.

