A tragic incident took place on the sets of Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, on Tuesday afternoon. A junior artist named M.F. Kapil, who was from Kerala, drowned in the Souparnika River near Kollur.
According to reports, Kapil had gone for a swim in the river during the lunch break but was caught in a strong current and swept away. Local authorities and the fire department launched a search operation, and his body was found later that evening.
According to Mathrubhumi News, the incident happened around 3:45 pm on May 6. The junior artist reportedly slipped and fell into the river, where the strong current swept him away.
He was a resident of Moosarithara, Palliprathussery, on Vaikom TV Puram Road in Kerala. His body has been taken to Kundapura Government Hospital. The police have registered a case, but the production team of Kantara Chapter 2 has not yet made any official statement about the incident.
The Kollur police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.
The shoot of Kantara Chapter 2 has faced several setbacks. In November, a minibus carrying 20 junior artists met with an accident while returning from a shoot in Mudoor, Jadkal. The bus overturned, and although some people were injured, there were no serious cases reported. Filming was paused for a few days after the incident.
After that incident, reports emerged that a large and costly set built for Kantara 2 was severely damaged due to harsh weather. Strong winds and unexpected rainfall caused the destruction, which led to further delays in the production of the Rishab Shetty starrer.
In January, a serious dispute broke out between the film crew of Kantara Chapter 2 and local villagers. The villagers confronted the team for using explosives in the forest without proper authorization. This led to a physical clash. The forest department later stepped in to investigate, as concerns were raised about the crew disturbing wildlife and the environment. The incident reportedly took place in the Hosur Gram Panchayat area of Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district.
