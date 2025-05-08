Junior artist Kapil had gone for a swim in the river during the lunch break but was caught in a strong current and swept away. Local authorities and the fire department launched a search operation, and his body was found later that evening.

A tragic incident took place on the sets of Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, on Tuesday afternoon. A junior artist named M.F. Kapil, who was from Kerala, drowned in the Souparnika River near Kollur.

According to reports, Kapil had gone for a swim in the river during the lunch break but was caught in a strong current and swept away. Local authorities and the fire department launched a search operation, and his body was found later that evening.

According to Mathrubhumi News, the incident happened around 3:45 pm on May 6. The junior artist reportedly slipped and fell into the river, where the strong current swept him away.

He was a resident of Moosarithara, Palliprathussery, on Vaikom TV Puram Road in Kerala. His body has been taken to Kundapura Government Hospital. The police have registered a case, but the production team of Kantara Chapter 2 has not yet made any official statement about the incident.

The Kollur police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

The shoot of Kantara Chapter 2 has faced several setbacks. In November, a minibus carrying 20 junior artists met with an accident while returning from a shoot in Mudoor, Jadkal. The bus overturned, and although some people were injured, there were no serious cases reported. Filming was paused for a few days after the incident.

After that incident, reports emerged that a large and costly set built for Kantara 2 was severely damaged due to harsh weather. Strong winds and unexpected rainfall caused the destruction, which led to further delays in the production of the Rishab Shetty starrer.