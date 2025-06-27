Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa has been released in cinemas with much fanfare. Check out the reactions of the audience from FDFS.

Vishnu Manchu-starrer mythological drama Kannappa has finally been released in cinemas, and fans have stormed cinemas to witness the saga of the ultimate Shiv bhakt. Produced by Vishnu Manchu, the epic also stars some of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry. In Kannappa, Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva, Prabhas plays Rudra, Mohanlal stars in a mysterious role, and Kajal Aggarwal as Maa Parvati along with Mohan Babu. After a month-long delay, the movie has finally been released in theatres, leaving the fans stunned. Several audience members shared their thoughts about the film with X and shared their reactions.

Fans go berserk at Akshay Kumar and Prabhas' entry

Several netizens shared videos of audience reactions from cinema halls. The moment when Lord Shiva (Akshay) meets Rudra (Prabhas) left moviegoers crazy, and they are welcomed with loud hooting, clapping, and shouting. A fan wrote, "Amazing response for #AkshayKumar #Prabhas‌ in one frame #Kanappa #KannappaReview #VishnuManchu #Prabhas." Another fan wrote, "When Rudra enters. The theatre screen erupted. His cameo is enough to break the record."

— EDITS REPOSTER (@thesaipraveen) June 27, 2025

— chinnu royal (@AAdevotee__) June 27, 2025

Audience hails Kannappa's 'terrific' second half, but calls first half 'slow'

Many cinemagoers pointed out that the movie takes time to establish, and when it does, the film goes on another level. A few fans pointed out that the last 25 minutes of the film are 'pure goosebumps'. A netizen wrote, "I have to say honestly. Watch the film. The first half is slow and builds up the plot, and 2nd half is pure devotion and is structured amazingly. #Prabhas Anna and @iVishnuManchu Anna did very well. The last 25 minutes of the film were pure goosebumps for me. The theatre went silent, and everyone synced with the emotion. Honestly, great cinema for the weekend in my opinion." Another netizen wrote, "The film is terrific. First half takes time, but the second half, and last 20 mins are goosebumps."