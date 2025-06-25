Ahead of the much-awaited release of mythological drama Kannappa, the producer issues a statement that if there is a "misuse, distortion, or defamatory acts against the film", the stakeholders will be held legally responsible.

The makers of director Mukhesh Kumar Singh's devotional period film 'Kannappa', featuring actor Vishnu Manchu in the lead, have now issued a public caution notice stating that misuse, distortion, or defamatory acts against the film or its stakeholders will be legally challenged. In its public notice, 24 Frames Factory, the production house that has produced the film, stated that its film Kannappa, which is scheduled for release on June 27, was an outcome of lawful, legitimate, and creative enterprise.

Pointing out that their film had been created responsibly to engage with the public at large, the makers requested all critiques "to watch the film first, appreciate its substance, understand the intent and comment on it with responsibility, rather than succumbing to premeditated biases or vendetta-fuelled commentary."

Stating that while they recognized the right to freedom of speech and expression was sacrosanct and enshrined under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India, the makers pointed out that it was also equally well established by judicial interpretations that intentional and destructive attack, whether physical or reputational, on a creative work was not protected speech but a form of actionable injury and that they reserved their right to take appropriate legal action in this regard.

Public Caution Notice

Our film #Kannappa releases globally on June 27, 2025 with full lawful clearances. Misuse, distortion, or defamatory acts against the film or its stakeholders will be legally challenged. — 24 Frames Factory (@24FramesFactory) June 25, 2025

Drawing attention to the fact that the Delhi High Court had granted protection to the personality and publicity rights of two key stakeholders and principal actors of Kannappa -- Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu -- the production house warned that any dilution or tarnishment of their persona, image or district attributes may invite consequences under the present direction from the Hon'ble Court as well as under applicable laws.

The production house further said that, "Notwithstanding this, given the past disturbances during the making of the film, the team remains vigilant. Should any individual or entity indulge in baseless, defamatory, or wrongful display/streaming of the film in part or complete shall be constrained to initiate appropriate legal proceedings before all competent forums, including civil, criminal, and cyber jurisdictions. All such acts shall be at the sole risk and peril of those undertaking them."

The film, which has been directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, has Vishnu Manchu playing the titular role of Thinnadu(Kannappa), the fearless warrior-turned-devotee who transformed into the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lord Shiva, while Mohanlal commands attention as Kirata. Prabhas sets the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience with his role of Rudra.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from IANS)