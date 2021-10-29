Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack at 46

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on Friday at the age of 46.

The news of Puneeth's demise was confirmed by actor Sonu Sood on his Twitter account. "Heartbroken. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar," Sonu tweeted. Actor Siddharth also took to his Twitter handle to share the news and wrote, "I cannot process this. Cannot believe you've left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless...so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken."

Genelia D'Souza condoled Puneeth's death and tweeted, "Shockedddd #RipPuneethRajkumar This is devastating All the strength and prayers to the family during this difficult time."

Puneeth was taken to the Vikaram Hospital in Bengaluru today morning after he complained of chest pain.

However, no official confirmation about Puneeth's death from the hospital has been given yet.

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth is fondly called 'Appu' by his fans. He started his career as a child artist with his father in the early 1980s. 'Raam', 'Hudugaru', and 'Anjani Putra' are some of his memorable movies. He was last seen in 'Yuvarathnaa', which was released early this year.

