Kannada star Dignath Manchale is 'stable,' doctor gives health update after actor suffered major injury

The Kannada actor was seriously injured after performing a backflip on his vacation in Goa.

After suffering a cervical spinal injury in Goa, Kannada actor Diganth Manchale's condition is now stable. The actor was on a vacation with his wife, and while performing a backflip during his regular exercise routine. Accidently, he landed on his head and got seriously injured.

Soon after the incident, Manchale was airlifted from Goa to Bengaluru on Tuesday evening for further treatment. Dr Kamat asserted his health and ensured that he is stable. He further added, "Dighant Manchale was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Monday evening under my care. He had suffered a cervical spine injury while using a trampoline. He was posted for surgery on Tuesday. But since he was from Bengaluru, he wished his family members to be around during the time of surgery." He continued, "That`s why he wished to be shifted to Manipal hospital, Bangalore. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also helped him with the air ambulance. He was shifted on Tuesday afternoon to Bengaluru."

Manchale made his debut in films in the year 2006. He has starred in more than 35 movies. Dignath gained popularity with the films Pancharangi and Galipata. After the news, several netizens have expressed their relief and wished him for quick recovery.

