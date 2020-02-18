Kannada playback singer Sushmitha Raje commits suicide; accuses husband, his family

Kannada singer Sushmitha Raje committed suicide and held her husband and his family for it. The 26-year-old singer who married Sharath Kumar, a software engineer accused him in a suicide note she wrote to her brother via WhatsApp. On Monday morning, Sushmitha was found dead after she hanged herself at her mother's house Malagala near Nagarabavi. Now her mother has filed a case against Sharath and his family seeking justice as they allegedly harassed her for dowry.

The suicide note read as "Amma, please forgive me. Sharath (Kumar) used to torture me after listening to his mother Geetha. I have suffered for my own mistake. My in-laws Geetha, Vaidehi and Sharath are responsible for my death. They should be punished for making me take this extreme step... If I spoke a word they would tell me to get out of the house. Sharath was so stubborn, he never listened to me. I do not want to die in my husband’s house. If they are not be punished, my soul will not rest. Please bury or cremate my body in our native KR Pete and let my brother Sachin conduct the last rites. Amma, do not feel (bad) for me. Take care of Sachin who will be with you."

Meanwhile, Sushmitha's brother Sachin spoke about his sister's suicide to The New Indian Express. He stated, "Sharath had met my sister in a cultural programme and sent some of his relatives to talk about marriage. Both families agreed and the wedding was held in July 2018. Police should arrest the accused soon. We need justice."