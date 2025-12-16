Kannada film producer allegedly kidnaps actress-wife over 1-year-old daughter's custody in Bengaluru, shocking details inside

As per the complaint, Harshavardhan allegedly called Chaitra's mother and threatened that the actress would be released only if their child was handed over to him.

A film producer has been accused of abducting his estranged wife, a Kannada actor and the mother of his one-year-old daughter, in an alleged attempt to force her family to hand over the child. The accused, Harshavardhan, owner of Vardhan Enterprises, was named in a complaint filed by the actor’s family. He married actress Chaitra R in 2023 with the consent of both families.

The complaint was lodged by Chaitra’s sister, Leela R, who stated that the couple had been living separately for the past seven to eight months following domestic disputes. Harshavardhan was residing in Hassan, while Chaitra had moved to a rented house on Magadi Road in Bengaluru and continued working in television serials and films.

According to the complaint, on December 7, 2025, Chaitra told her family she was travelling to Mysuru for a shooting assignment. However, this shoot was allegedly a ruse arranged by Harshavardhan through his friend Kaushik and another individual, who also paid Chaitra an advance of Rs 20,000 for the purported project.

As per the FIR, Chaitra was asked to come to the Mysuru Road Metro Station in Bengaluru around 8 am, where Harshavardhan, Kaushik and another person allegedly forced her into a car and abducted her, driving via NICE Road and Bidadi. At around 10.30 am, Chaitra reportedly managed to alert a friend, Girish, who immediately informed her family.

Later that evening, Harshavardhan allegedly called Chaitra’s mother and threatened that Chaitra would be released only if the child was handed over to him. A similar message was reportedly conveyed to another relative, asking that the child be brought to Arsikere in exchange for Chaitra’s release. The family said Chaitra’s phone was switched off when they tried to contact her.

Leela R also cited a delay in filing the complaint, stating she was in Tiptur at the time and approached the police after returning to Bengaluru. Police have registered a case against Harshavardhan, Kaushik and another accused for kidnapping and criminal intimidation, and said further investigation is underway.



