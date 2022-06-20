Kannada actress Swathi Sathish's root canal surgery goes wrong, photos of swollen face surface on the internet

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Kannada actress Swathi Sathish may take legal action against a clinic after her root canal surgery went wrong. The left side of her face is swollen and she looks unrecognisable in her viral photos. Doctors told her that it is just a side effect and she will fine within a few hours.

However, her face remains swollen even after three weeks of her surgery. As per a Kannada news channel, the actress accused the doctor as he didn’t provide the complete information and proper medication. Another hospital is now taking care of the actress who has worked in films including FIR and 6 to 6.

As per media reports, the actress’ surgery happened at the Oryx Dental Multispecialty Hospital where she was given salicylic acid instead of anesthesia. She came to know about this after she went to another hospital for recovery treatment. The actress is now at home.

Earlier, Chethana Raj, a 21-year-old actress breathed her last while undergoing fat removal surgery in Bengaluru on March 16. While talking about the same, her uncle Rajappa revealed what went wrong during her surgery.

In an interview with IndiaToday, he stated, “She is my younger brother’s daughter and she was a Kannada TV actress. Somebody had told her to reduce weight as she appeared fat. So, she went to Shetty Hospital to remove the excess fat. The hospital is not equipped with an ICU. After the surgery, water accumulated in her lungs. Later, they shifted her to another hospital nearby where she was declared ‘brought dead’.”

A medical negligence case was registered against Dr. Shetty's Cosmetic Clinic in Rajajinagar based on the complaint by Varadaraju, Chethana's father.

Vinayak Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Division, Bengaluru was quoted saying, "This is a medical negligence case. An unnatural death report is awaited, and a case has been registered against Dr. Shetty's Cosmetic Centre over suspicion of her death. We have registered a case, however, no arrests have been made yet because action will be initiated after the medical report is submitted", as per an NDTV report.

It is being reported that Chethana had asked her parents for permission to undergo fat surgery but the family had declined her, but the actress still went further against her parents and opted for the fat removal surgery. Chethana reportedly died due to a cardiac arrest which occurred due to water getting deposited in her lungs during surgery.

As per a report in IANS, after her daughter's death, her father Varadaraju had said, "My daughter died due to the negligence of the hospital. The doctors have conducted surgery without parental consent and without proper equipment. My daughter was hale and hearty. She was absolutely fine. She had gone to hospital with her friends."