Shobhitha Shivanna was found dead in her Hydearabad residence on Sunday.

Famous Kannada actress Shobhita Shivanna, who did multiple films and TV shows, was found dead in her apartment in Kondapur, Hyderabad on Sunday. The police received a complaint and reached the actress's residence, where they found her body. As per initial reports, police has suspected it as a case of suicide and has sent the body for post mortem examination.

Some of the most famous TV serials and films that Shobhita did in Kannada were Eradondla Mooru, ATM: Attempt to Murder, Ondh Kathe Hella, Jackpot, Vandana, Brahmagantu and Ninnindale. She had moved to Hyderabad two years ago after her wedding and was looking for opportunities in Telugu entertainment industry. The reason behind her death still remains unclear.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.