Actress Shanaya Katwe arrested in brother's murder case after latter allegedly opposed her love affair: Reports

In the latest piece of news, Kannada model-turned-actress Shanaya Katwe, known for the recent adult comedy entertainer film 'Ondu Ghanteya Kathe', has been arrested for the murder of her 32-year-old brother, Rakesh Katwe, as per reports.

Shanaya was arrested by Hubballi Rural police on Thursday and went to judicial custody.

As per a New Indian Express report, the Dharwad district police have arrested 4 other suspects who have been identified as Niyazahemed Katigar (21), Tousif Channapur (21), Altaf Mulla (24), and Aman Giraniwale (19).

According to reports, the victim's decapitated head was found in the forest area of Devaragudihal with his other severed body parts disposed and found across Gadag Road and other areas of Hubballi. Several reports also suggest that the horrendous incident was executed at Shanaya and victim Rakesh's house in Hubballi. Rakesh is said to have been strangled to death.

As per reports, it has come to light that during the investigation, the official found links of Rakesh's murder to his own sister Shanaya who was allegedly in love with the accused Niyazahemed Katigar.

Apparently, Rakesh's opposition to their love affair had prompted Niyazahemed to plot his murder.

For the unversed, Shanya made her acting debut in 2018 with the Kannada film 'Idam Premam Jeevanam.