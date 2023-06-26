Search icon
Kannada actor Suraj Kumar's leg amputated after his bike crashes with tractor: Reports

Suraj Kumar got a major injury in his right leg because of which, in order to save his life, doctors had to amputate his leg below the knee.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

Credit: DHRUWAN/Instagram

On June 24, Suraj Kumar who is a popular Kannada actor met with a major accident when he was riding his bike on the Mysuru-Gundluper highway which is near Begur, Bengaluru. He was taken to a private hospital in Myrusu.

As per the media reports, he got a major injury in his right leg because of which, in order to save his life, doctors had to amputate his leg below the knee. As per the reports, the actor lost control when he was trying to overtake a tractor and smashed into a lorry at 4 pm. The accident took place at 4 pm when he was on his way to Ooty from Mysuru.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Earlier, popular singer Rakshita Suresh, who has sung songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films, met with a car accident in Malaysia on May 7. She shared the details of her accident on her social media handles adding that the driver, her co-passenger, and herself are safe with minor external injuries and a few internal injuries.

Rakshita wrote, "Met with a major accident today. The car that I was in rammed into a divider, and smashed to the side of the road while I was heading back to the airport in Malaysia this morning. My entire life flashed in front of me during those 10 seconds of impact. Thanks to the airbags, otherwise things would've been worse." 

"Still shaking from whatever happened, but I'm so glad that me, the driver, and the other co-passenger who was sitting in the front seat are safe with just minor external injuries and a few internal injuries. Grateful and lucky to be alive", she continued adding a folded hands emoji.

Read|Christopher Nolan opens up on Oppenheimer, says this about atomic bomb

