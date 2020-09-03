Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi gets CCB notice in drug case; commits to appear before police on Monday

Central Crime Branch (CCB) has sent a notice to Kannada actress Ragini to appear before it for investigation in connection with a drug case. She has been asked by the authorities to appear at the CCB headquarters in Chamarajpet for questioning on Thursday morning.

However, Ragini did not mark her presence and took to her Instagram story to clarify the reason behind her absence. She wrote, "I am grateful for all the concern expressed by the public about a notice I received yesterday. As I received it at very short notice, I was unable to appear today before the CCB police. However, out of respect for the process of the law, my advocates have presented themselves before the police, have explained my difficulty in not being able to appear today and have sought time."

The actor posted another note which read as "I am committed to appear on Monday morning before the police. I consider it my duty as a citizen to humbly participate in any questioning that the police might have; I have nothing to hide and have no connection with any unlawful activity which is being probed by the CCB police. Once again, I express my gratitude for all the love, affection and concern that has been expressed."

As per CCB Additional Commissioner Sandeep Patil, the actress would be questioned along with her aide by the organisation.

Notably, CCB came into action after films director Indrajith Lankesh blew a whistle about some of the actors of Kannada film industry allegedly consuming drugs.