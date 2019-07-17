Kannada actor-director Dwarakish makes video squashing death rumours

The rumours of veteran Kannada actor-director Dwarakish spread like wildfire on social media recently. Soon after, concerned fans of the filmmaker sent condolence messages to him and his family. Twitter was mourning his demise for a long time, till a clarification came that he is fine.

Director Chaitanya KM was the first to clarify the news on Twitter. Confirming the same, he wrote, "This is to clarify once again. Dwarakish sir is fine and well. Please don't allow rumors to spread [sic]."

Dwarakish sir is fine. God bless. Please don't entertain any rumors about his condition. — Chaitanya KM (@kmchaitanya) July 15, 2019

Post his affirmation, Dwarakish posted a video himself while praying to the Lord. In the video, he goes on to state, "Hello everyone, this is your Karnatakada Kulla. I am hale and healthy. Please do not believe any rumours on my health." He thanked his fans for the love and blessing they showered upon him.

Here's the video:

The speculation of Dwarakish's demise began on Monday evening through a few Whatsapp messages. The video shared by Dwarakish and his team, came as a relief to his fans, who were secretly hoping the news is not true. Dwarakish was more popularly known as Prachanda Kulla among his fans.