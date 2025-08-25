Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru, known for playing Bombay Don in KGF, dies

Supermodel Gigi Hadid skincare routine revealed: Spot treatments, calming face masks, exfoliation, more
ENTERTAINMENT
Veteran Kannada actor and art director Dinesh Mangaluru passed away early Monday morning at 3:30 am at his home in Udupi. He was 55. Known for memorable roles in films like KGF, Kichcha, and Kirik Party, he became especially popular for portraying the Bombay Don in KGF.
As per reports, Dinesh had suffered a stroke while shooting for Kantara. Although he recovered after treatment in Bengaluru, his health declined last week, leading to his admission to Ankadakkatte Suregon Hospital. He was reportedly battling a brain haemorrhage and had been unwell for the past year.
Before making his mark as an actor in movies such as Rana Vikram, Ambari, Savari, Inthi Ninna Preethiya, Aa Dinagalu, and Slum Bala, Dinesh worked as an art director in films like Prarthane, Tughlak, Bettada Jeeva, Surya Kanti, and Raavana. He also had a strong foundation in theatre before stepping into mainstream cinema.
His body will be brought to Bengaluru on Monday evening and kept for public viewing at his Laggere residence from 8 am on Tuesday. The final rites will take place at Sumanahalli crematorium the same day.
Born in Kundapur, Udupi district, Dinesh had been living in Bengaluru for many years. He is survived by his wife Bharati and sons Pawan and Sajjan.