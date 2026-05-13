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Kannada actor Dileep Raj passes away at 48

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Kannada actor Dileep Raj passes away at 48

Actor Dileep Raj passed away at 48 due to a reported heart attack after being rushed to Apollo Hospitals.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 13, 2026, 09:53 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kannada actor Dileep Raj passes away at 48
Image credit: Instagram
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The Kannada film and television industry woke up to heartbreaking news on Wednesday morning with reports confirming the sudden demise of actor Dileep Raj. He was 48 years old and is said to have passed away following a heart attack.

According to reports, the actor was rushed to Apollo Hospitals in the Kumaraswamy Layout area of Bengaluru after his condition deteriorated. Despite medical attention, doctors were unable to revive him.

News of his passing quickly spread, and friends, family members, and colleagues from the industry were seen gathering at the hospital as word of the tragedy broke.

Dileep Raj was a familiar face in Kannada cinema and television, and his sudden death has left the industry in shock.

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